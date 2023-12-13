Konecranes Delivers Cranes and Forklifts to Brazil's Port of Santos

Konecranes delivered seven forklifts and two gantry cranes to Eldorado Brasil’s new cellulose terminal in Port of Santos in Q3 2023, completing an order that also involved joint planning and consulting on the layout of the terminal to ensure Eldorado gets the best business return for its major investment.

Eldorado Brasil’s new terminal in Port of Santos, Latin America’s largest port, is designed to process 3,000,000 tons of pulp bales annually – or close to 8,300 tons daily by rail and truck. Around 90% of the pulp is exported to 45 countries globally. Eldorado approached Konecranes for support in planning the layout of the terminal and to provide the specialized equipment to keep it running.

“We want to be the benchmark in cellulose logistics, so we chose Konecranes – the benchmark in material handling – for our new terminal. They helped us design the terminal and provided equipment with all the special adaptations we require for cellulose handling. After just a few months, we’re already impressed with the productivity, safety and eco-efficiency,” said Leandro Nogueira, Logistics Operations Manager, Eldorado Brazil.

“Eldorado came to us after using a Konecranes indoor overhead crane at another pulp mill for over a decade. With this terminal, we offered them a complete pulp handling solution, and we will continue to offer such full-service support in the future,” said Leandro Belotto Bosco, Senior Account Executive, Industrial Cranes, Konecranes.

“This delivery strengthens a long partnership with Eldorado that offers many benefits to both sides, including extensive cooperation with our trusted local lift trucks distributor Equiport. The new cellulose terminal is a state-of-the-art digital ecosystem that brings the highest levels of efficiency and safety to lifting in the pulp and paper industry, and we’re proud to support Eldorado in making it a success,” said Andrés Ramirez, Regional Sales Manager, Lift Trucks, Konecranes.

The seven Konecranes SMV 16-1200 C 16-ton forklifts use a special clamp designed to lift pulp bales without pallets and have several safety enhancement features including shock absorbers and safety lights and cameras. Special sensors optimize oil usage and reduce waste.

The two Konecranes gantry cranes are tailor-made with a customized open winch, a spreader clamp for pulp bales and the option to attach a container spreader when needed. A variety of Smart Features ensure smooth and accurate movement, and braking energy is recycled. Radio controls and a Remote Operating Station (ROS) allow full crane control with maximum operator safety.

Konecranes is also providing Eldorado Brasil with TRUCONNECT Remote Monitoring, which collects near real-time diagnostics to optimize the performance, maintenance and eco-efficiency of all the equipment. This data is available 24/7 through the online customer portal yourKONECRANES.