Kishorn Port Eyes Offshore Wind Opportunities as Expansion Plans Approved

Kishorn Port's proposal to extend the port’s dry dock has received approval from The Highland Council.

"This is a further and significant step in the regeneration of the port and dry dock," Kishorn Port, located on the North West coast of Scotland, said Tuesday.

The development proposal involves an extension of the dry dock into adjoining land which, when completed, will allow the port to receive vessels and structures up to 250 meters in length in comparison to the current 160 meters.

"This will allow the port to accommodate a wider range of marine projects for decommissioning, maintenance, and upgrading. Importantly, it will also enhance the port’s offering to the offshore wind sector which, through the current ScotWind leasing round, will take on a significantly enhanced role in the generation of renewable energy in Scotland," the port said.

"We’re extremely appreciative of the support we’ve had from the local community, the Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and many others in our journey to bring work back to Kishorn. More activity at Kishorn gives us the ability to create further employment opportunities within Wester Ross," Kishorn Port, a 50/50 joint venture between Ferguson Transport (Spean Bridge) Ltd and Leiths (Scotland) Ltd, added.

According to information on the company's website, Kishorn Port and Dry Dock has been identified in Scottish Enterprise’s National Renewables Infrastructure Plan (NRIP) as a potential manufacturing and distribution hub for the offshore renewables industry.