King Abdul Aziz Port Breaks Container Handling Record

In February 2024, King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, achieved a new record by handling 235,820 TEUs, an increase of 25.41% compared to the previous throughput of 166,956 TEUs in 2023.

This marks the highest monthly handling in the history of the port, reflecting the growing efforts of Saudi Ports Authority to improve its operational efficiency and support its operational and logistical capabilities.

The statistics for incoming containers reached 142,673 TEUs, representing a 48.95% rise in capacity compared to 95,787 TEUs in the same period in 2023, while the statistics for outgoing containers increased by 24.67% to reach 86,250 TEUs compared to 69,184 last year. Moreover, ship traffic increased by 247.46% to reach 6,897 ships, compared to 1,985 ships in 2023.

The port has 43 fully serviced and equipped berths, with a capacity of up to 105 million tons of goods and TEUs, in addition to specialized stations, advanced equipment, and modern machinery enabling it to handle various types of cargo.

The results align with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), solidifying Saudi Arabia’s standing as a global logistics hub bridging three continents.



