Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 1, 2020

Kanagawa Dockyard Delivers Tug to Adani Vizhinjam Port

Kanagawa Dockyard Co. Ltd, Kobe, Japan delivered the tug, Dolphin No. 29 on August 19, 2020, the fourth, in a series of 13 tugs, built for Adani Group. The tug will be engaged in mooring and towing work for berthing and un-berthing at the Adani Vizhinjam Port and on the coast of India.

The tow tug has a 55t BP capacity and is equipped with diesel propulsion engines totaling 4,400 PS and Z-drive propellers. The Z driver propeller provides for 360-degrees maneuverability allowing for rapid changes in thrust direction and tug direction.

Measuring 34.5m in length, Dolphin No. 29 is also equipped with an external firefighting system complying with IRClass class notation Agni 1, which enables a total output of 2,400 cubic metres per hour equipping the tug with early stage firefighting capability.

Dolphin No. 26, 27 & 28 were built as part of this series, under classification of IRClass.

