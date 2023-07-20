Subscribe
Search

Kalmar to Supply 18 Terminal Tractors to TT-Line

July 20, 2023

(Photo: Kalmar)
(Photo: Kalmar)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement with Australian heavy-equipment distributor AJL Group Pty Ltd (AJL) to supply 18 heavy terminal tractors to TT-Line Company Pty. The order, which also includes a 12-month subscription to the Kalmar Insight performance management tool, was booked in Cargotec’s Q2 order intake. Delivery of the machines will take place in batches during Q1 and Q2 2024.

TT-Line is a state-owned company operating the Spirit of Tasmania ferry service between Geelong on the Australian mainland and Devonport on Tasmania’s North West coast. Employing more than 600 staff and transporting more than 430,000 passengers annually, Spirit of Tasmania is widely recognized for its contribution to the Australian tourism industry and for fostering Australia’s economic development through the provision of a world-class passenger and freight service.

The machines supplied to TT-Line will feature low-emission Tier 5 engines and a specialized attachment system for use with Novatech Trestles, which enable fast, safe and secure lashing of semi-trailers to vessel decks.

Andrew Lawson, Chief executive officer, AJL, said, “AJL is a strategic partner for our customers, offering services across five business areas: heavy equipment, rental equipment, marine services, training and lifestyle. We are a long-term maintenance service provider for Kalmar equipment operated by TT-Line. TT-Line was looking after replacing an ageing Kalmar fleet and the new equipment will improve safety, uptime and eco-efficiency in their cargo-handling processes.”

Peter Trevitt, Solution Sales Manager, Kalmar Australia, said, “AJL is a highly experienced and competent solutions provider for Kalmar equipment and we are delighted that the TT-Line have chosen to replace their existing fleet with the latest generation of eco-efficient Kalmar heavy duty terminal tractors."

Technology Ports Infrastructure Cranes & Material Handling

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Port Milwaukee)

New Agricultural Export Facility Opens at Port Milwaukee
© eranda / Adobe Stock

Welland Canal Ship Traffic Resumes
© EdNurg / Adobe Stock

Rain Raises Rhine River Water in Germany, North Still Too...
Source: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Instals Radar Network
Source: RINA

Report: Gulf-to-Europe Hydrogen Pipeline Feasible
© W.Scott McGill / Adobe Stock

U.S. House Committee Green-Lights Strong Funding - WCI

Interview

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Insight

Why Does the Black Sea Grain Deal's Expiry Matter?

Why Does the Black Sea Grain Deal's Expiry Matter?

Video

Ship Fire at Port Newark Extinguished

Ship Fire at Port Newark Extinguished

Logistics News

Port of Corpus Christi Details Record Second Quarter

Port of Corpus Christi Details Record Second Quarter

US Grain Exports Expected to Drop

US Grain Exports Expected to Drop

CNC’s Nine Provinces Feeder Service Debuts at Kochi Port

CNC’s Nine Provinces Feeder Service Debuts at Kochi Port

Kalmar to Supply 18 Terminal Tractors to TT-Line

Kalmar to Supply 18 Terminal Tractors to TT-Line

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News