Kalmar to Supply Hybrid Straddle Carriers for SAMR

February 14, 2024

(Photo: Kalmar)
(Photo: Kalmar)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, reports it has concluded an agreement with CMA Terminals, a subsidiary of CMA CGM, to supply three Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers for SAMR, its terminal on Réunion Island.

Réunion Island is now the CMA CGM Group's strategic hub in the Indian Ocean. CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, has reinforced its commitment with the creation of its Indian Ocean transhipment hub in 2016. Port Réunion has become France's fourth container port. CMA Terminal currently operates multiple Kalmar diesel-electric straddle carriers at its terminal in the port.

Karri Keskinen, Head of Global Sales, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar, said, "Kalmar and CMA Terminals have a long and successful history of collaboration. We are proud that they have selected our proven hybrid straddle carrier solution – which can cut fuel consumption by up to 40% compared to equivalent diesel-powered machines – to support them with their transition to more eco-efficient cargo-handling operations.”

Kalmar said said the order was booked in Cargotec’s Q4 2023 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled for Q4 2024.

Equipment Technology Ports Europe Cranes & Material Handling

