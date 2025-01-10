Subscribe
Search

Josephides named Director General, Cyprus Shipping Chamber

January 10, 2025

Alexandros Josephides, Director General, Cyprus Shipping Chamber (c) CSC
Alexandros Josephides, Director General, Cyprus Shipping Chamber (c) CSC

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously decided to appoint its current Deputy Director General / Marine Manager, Alexandros Josephides, as the next Director General.

Josephides will succeed Thomas A. Kazakos, who is taking over as Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping in London, effective 1st April 2025.

Completing this year, a very productive 30 years-service with the Chamber, Mr. Josephides holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering. He started his career as a Mechanical Engineer in 1986 and worked in the US, Cyprus and Libya for different companies. In 1992 he joined the Cyprus Bureau of Shipping where he received training and worked as a Marine Surveyor. In 2015, following a proposal by the Cyprus Maritime Administration, he was appointed by IMO as “IMO Goodwill Maritime Ambassador” for Cyprus specifically tasked to promote maritime and seafaring professions to the young generation, a position he still holds today.

Mr. Josephides stated that: “I am deeply honoured by the trust placed in me by the Board of Directors to serve as the next Director General of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber. As I approach 30 years of service with the Chamber, I am more committed to build upon the solid foundation already in place and advance the interests of Cyprus Shipping while upholding our industry’s vital role on the global stage. I look forward to working closely with our Board of Directors, Members and Associates to build on our successes and embrace the opportunities ahead”.

People & Company News

Related Logistics News

Dimitri Fafalios, outgoing Chariman of INTERCARGO (c) INTERCARGO

Industry Praise for Outgoing INTERCARGO Chair
John Lauderdale (c) NUWC

NUWC Employee Shares Family Legacy with USS Fort...
(c) Andrii / Adobestock

US Port Labor Talks to Resume on Tuesday
(c) Muhammad_313 Adobestock

USCG's MERPAC announces Advisory Committee Meeting
File image: An Irish coast guard Sikorsky helicopter, beach rescue mission (c) maaramore / Adobestock

Irish Coast Guard responded to 2,554 incidents in 2024
(c) wetzkaz / Adobestock

FMC Announces Export Strategies Deadline

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Josephides named Director General, Cyprus Shipping Chamber

Josephides named Director General, Cyprus Shipping Chamber

Israel Bombs Houthi-controlled Power Station, Ports

Israel Bombs Houthi-controlled Power Station, Ports

Baltic Index Gains Again on Capesize Strength

Baltic Index Gains Again on Capesize Strength

Germany Secures Drifting Tanker off Baltic Coast

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Guyana signs loan agreement with US EXIM Bank for $526 Million to fund energy project
Germany protects oil tanker adrift off its Baltic coast
AGDC and Glenfarne to develop $44 bln Alaska LNG task