Støhle Joins the Angelicoussis Group as Deputy CEO

Greek shipping company the Angelicoussis Group announced it has appointed Sveinung J. S. Støhle in the new role of deputy CEO.

Støhle, who is stepping down as president and CEO of Höegh LNG on November 1, has more than 25 years’ experience in liuefied natural gas (LNG) shipping and the wider energy and LNG space. He will join the Angelicoussis Group’s senior management team in Athens.

Maria Angelicoussis, CEO of Angelicoussis Group, said, “Sveinung’s extensive industry experience will certainly add strength, depth and quality to our existing senior management team. I am looking forward to working closely with Sveinung in relation to the many near term transitional challenges and opportunities in our industry.”

Støhle said, “I am very excited to have this unique opportunity to join the Angelicoussis Group, and I very much look forward to working closely with Maria and the team to continue growing the company for the future.”