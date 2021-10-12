28911 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 12, 2021

Støhle Joins the Angelicoussis Group as Deputy CEO

Sveinung J. S. Støhle (Photo: Angelicoussis Group)

Sveinung J. S. Støhle (Photo: Angelicoussis Group)

Greek shipping company the Angelicoussis Group announced it has appointed Sveinung J. S. Støhle in the new role of deputy CEO.

Støhle, who is stepping down as president and CEO of Höegh LNG on November 1,  has more than 25 years’ experience in liuefied natural gas (LNG) shipping and the wider energy and LNG space. He will join the Angelicoussis Group’s senior management team in Athens.

Maria Angelicoussis, CEO of Angelicoussis Group, said, “Sveinung’s extensive industry experience will certainly add strength, depth and quality to our existing senior management team. I am looking forward to working closely with Sveinung in relation to the many near term transitional challenges and opportunities in our industry.”

Støhle said, “I am very excited to have this unique opportunity to join the Angelicoussis Group, and I very much look forward to working closely with Maria and the team to continue growing the company for the future.”

Related News

Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

 Alongside the unique Type Approval for the Digi Boiler automated dosing system, Wilhelmsen have also been certified as reportedly the first and only approved service supplier for DNV GL’s BMON+ class notation. Photo: Wilhelmsen

Wilhelmsen Gets DNV GL Type Approval for the Digi Boiler

 © milangonda / Adobe Stock

Greece Paves Way for China's COSCO to Raise Piraeus Port Stake

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Planned Maintenance System Project Manager

● INDIA

Port Manager

First Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Crew Controller

● ASM Maritime

Second Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int