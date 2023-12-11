Jifmar Acquire Acta Marine Workboat Business

Jifmar Offshore Services and Acta Marine have concluded an agreement where Jifmar will acquire all workboat activities of Acta Marine, a deal with includes all 26 workboats, the crews (200 employees), the Netherlands based organisation and all existing contracts. Acta Marine's Offshore Wind Construction Support and Walk-to-Work activities are excluded from the transaction.

Acta Marine's Workboat activities will continue to operate from its Den Helder office in the Netherlands as a branch office under the Jifmar brand. This branch specializes in shallow water and near coastal marine projects. The current Acta Workboat contact persons to clients, suppliers, and personnel will remain unchanged.

The transaction is being executed in early December. Jifmar and Acta Marine are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for the business and its clients, with a primary focus on business continuity.