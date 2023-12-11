Subscribe
Search

Jifmar Acquire Acta Marine Workboat Business

December 11, 2023

Image courtesy Jifmar
Image courtesy Jifmar

Jifmar Offshore Services and Acta Marine have concluded an agreement where Jifmar will acquire all workboat activities of Acta Marine, a deal with includes all 26 workboats, the crews (200 employees), the Netherlands based organisation and all existing contracts. Acta Marine's Offshore Wind Construction Support and Walk-to-Work activities are excluded from the transaction.

Acta Marine's Workboat activities will continue to operate from its Den Helder office in the Netherlands as a branch office under the Jifmar brand. This branch specializes in shallow water and near coastal marine projects. The current Acta Workboat contact persons to clients, suppliers, and personnel will remain unchanged.

The transaction is being executed in early December. Jifmar and Acta Marine are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for the business and its clients, with a primary focus on business continuity.

Workboats Mergers & Acquisitions

Related Logistics News

Copyright andriano_cz/AdobeStock

Bangladesh Puts to use China-built Crude Oil Offloading...

ClassNK AIP for MARIC's Alternative Fuel Vessels
Image courtesy Babcock International Group

Armstrong Tapped to Lead Babcock Marine Sector
© jdross75 / Adobe Stock

Panama Port Blockade Keeps Supplies from First Quantum...
© wifesun / Adobe Stock

Ukraine Says 151 Ships Have Used Black Sea Corridor
Illustration: Illustration of the newly constructed dry goods vessel for Salzgitter Flachstahl (Copyright: HGK Shipping)

HGK Orders "Future-Fuel-Ready" Dry Goods Carrier

Interview

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Insight

Opinion: The World Must Join Forces and Act Fast to Scale Renewables

Opinion: The World Must Join Forces and Act Fast to Scale Renewables

Video

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Logistics News

Back to School: Virtual Field Trip for 27,000 Students onboard Saipem 7000

Back to School: Virtual Field Trip for 27,000 Students onboard Saipem 7000

X-Press Feeders to Use Green Methanol in Q2 2024

X-Press Feeders to Use Green Methanol in Q2 2024

Palmali Aims to Expand Shipping Ops in the Black Sea

Palmali Aims to Expand Shipping Ops in the Black Sea

NAVTOR Revamps Passage Planning Module

NAVTOR Revamps Passage Planning Module

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News