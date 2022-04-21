28962 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 21, 2022

Sea Japan '22 Returns to Tokyo

  • Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News
  • Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News
  • Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News
  • Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News
  • Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News
  • Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News
  • Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News
  • Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News
  • Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News
  • Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News
  • Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News
  • Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News

Maritime Reporter & Engineering News is back on the international exhibition trail in full force, earlier this month in Oslo for NorShipping '22  (which was a very strong and well-attended event), currently in Tokyo for Sea Japan '22 (which has garnered a strong regional draw), and packing our bags and heading out next to Posidonia '22 in Athens! (With stops domestically to IPF in Atlantic City and OTC in Houston along the way) 

It's great to be back to live, in-person events.

Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News

Related News

Asia Boosts IMO Technical Cooperation

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

Smart Ports: Piers of Future

 Ocean Ark, a new-concept offshore fish-farming system recently received an AIP from RINA. Image courtesy Ocean Ark Tech of Chile/RINA

Tech File: OATECH Fish-Farming "Superyacht" Earns RINA AIP

 A dredging planning optimization model algorithm, developed by a data science team from the University of Houston and Rutgers weighs potential cost offsets when materials, such as sand, can be collected and repurposed. In this 2020 dredging, special equipment attached to the backhoe on the barge work boat redirected sand away from navigable areas. (Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

New Algorithm Could Simplify Decisions for Ship Channel Dredging

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

AV Operator

● N/A

Jr Engineer

● Anchorage, AK, United States

1st Engineer

● N/A

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● NA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int