Intermarine and Jumbo-SAL-Alliance Set Up Hub in Chile

Multipurpose carrier Intermarine and sister company Jumbo-SAL-Alliance (JSA) expand their presence in South America, opening a new office in Santiago.

Intermarine and Jumbo-SAL-Alliance are joining Intermarine’s long-time agent, Marval, to form the new subsidiary JSA-Intermarine Chile. The first office to carry the name of both companies will be led by Nelson Matus, a veteran in the South American breakbulk and multipurpose sector with over 25 years of experience. Matus and his five-person team will take the lead in expanding the new Chilean business base.

“I’m extremely pleased that Nelson and his team are part of the Intermarine-JSA family. They have tremendous experience in the heavy lift and logistics business,” said Intermarine CEO Svend Andersen. “Intermarine and Marval have already collaborated successfully for many years now in South America. We’re excited to join forces and further expand our group presence in the region.”

Jens Baumgarten, Director Chartering & Projects at Jumbo-SAL-Alliance, said, “Chile plays a significant role in South America due to its stable economy, geographic location, extensive raw material exports, reliable infrastructure and project outlooks, particularly in wind energy. The potential in the South American market and in Chile specifically is enormous, especially when it comes to the wind sector.”

“Our new joint branch gives customers access to the unique combination of Intermarine’s very strong Americas liner services and breakbulk business as well as JSA’s global project and semi-liner services”, added Intermarine’s President Richard Seeg.

“We are very excited to join this ambitious and winning team,” Matus said. “The vibrant spirit, outstanding reputation and quality, and combined fleet of +50 vessels inspired us to take this wonderful opportunity.”

Dr Martin Harren, CEO of Intermarine’s and SAL’s parent company Harren Group, said, “It’s truly exciting to make our next strategic move: opening an office that represents both Intermarine and JSA with such an experienced and long-term partner as Marval. Everyone at Harren Group is proud to see Intermarine and JSA take this next step on their shared journey. This expansion not only strengthens our local business. It also elevates our global portfolio and the presence of our entire group.”