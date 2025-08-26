UAL Introduces New Shuttle Service for Southern Caribbean

UAL has introduced the UAL Caribbean Shuttle, a fixed nine-day loop service linking Point Lisas in Trinidad & Tobago, Georgetown in Guyana, and Paramaribo in Suriname.

The new service responds to increasing demand for reliable, multipurpose shipping options in the Southern Caribbean.

The shuttle will be operated by the newly delivered mv UAL Transporter, a landing craft vessel with a shallow 5-meter draft at max loading capacity and a capacity of 387 TEU.

Purpose-built for regional conditions, the vessel allows access not only to major terminals but also to river ports at Georgetown and Paramaribo, where draft limitations often restrict larger tonnage.

The UAL Caribbean Shuttle is designed to handle a broad mix of cargoes including containers, RoRo cargo and breakbulk.

“Traders and forwarders in these markets have long asked for a fixed, reliable short-sea option. With a scheduled 9-day rotation and the ability to load all cargo types, the UAL Caribbean Shuttle provides the consistency exporters and importers need. The service will be managed locally by UAL Trinidad, supported by the head office in the Netherlands,” said Martijn Hordijk, Project Manager of UAL.