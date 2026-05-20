INTERCARGO Releases First Dedicated Dry Bulk STS Standard

Ship to ship (STS) transfers are an established part of dry bulk operations, and they are growing. As new trading areas and cargo flows emerge, STS operations are expanding into regions where port infrastructure or draft limitations make direct berth access impossible. However, the sector has been doing this without a dedicated standard.

In tanker shipping, STS activity is underpinned by established industry guidance. Dry bulk has had no equivalent framework, despite the added complexity arising from different cargoes, equipment and operating conditions.

INTERCARGO has now published the “Ship to Ship Transfer Guidelines for Bulk Carriers," setting out the first dedicated standard for these activities in the dry bulk sector.

STS transfers allow cargo operations in locations where ports cannot accommodate the vessel size, required draft or cargo volumes, particularly in regions where infrastructure is limited. However, such operations also introduce additional challenges, including increased operational interfaces, greater personnel involvement and less margin for error when operating conditions change.

The new guidelines are built around the practical realities of conducting STS operations at sea. They address planning, risk assessment, maneuvering, fendering, cargo handling and emergency response procedures, with practical checklists and operational responsibilities. Together, they bring a consistent framework to operations that until now have had none.

The guidelines were presented last week at INTERCARGO's Executive and Technical Committees, semi-annual meetings in Singapore, where shipowners, operators and technical specialists from the sector convened to progress the Association's agenda on safety, security, environmental stewardship, sustainability, decarbonization, operational standards including DryBMS, vetting issues, regional port state control requirements, and the human element in dry bulk shipping.

The STS publication was developed through the collective operational experience and technical input of shipowners, operators, marine and technical specialists throughout the sector, reflecting both operational experience and the realities crews face on the water.

The intention is to introduce more clarity, consistency and standardization to how STS transfers are carried out in dry bulk shipping and reduce the operational inconsistency that exists today. As STS activity continues across both traditional and emerging trades, the next step will be wider alignment across the maritime industry. Adoption by operators, charterers, insurers and regulators will shape how quickly these practices are applied in reality, and how quickly a more consistent approach becomes established across dry bulk STS operations worldwide.