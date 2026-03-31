INTERCARGO Convenes Industry Leaders to Tackle Approach to Dry Bulk STS Transfers

INTERCARGO brought shipowners, charterers, insurers and service providers together in Athens on March 31 to tackle a growing issue in dry bulk shipping: how ship-to-ship (STS) transfers are actually carried out.

STS in dry bulk is no longer occasional. It is becoming part of day-to-day operations as larger vessels and limited port infrastructure force cargo to be moved offshore. However, the sector has reached this point without a clear, shared way of performing STS safely and efficiently.

In tanker shipping, STS follows established practices for over twenty years. Dry bulk has taken a different path, shaped by cargo type, local conditions and the realities of each trade.

The session opened with remarks from INTERCARGO Chairman John Xylas, followed by a presentation by INTERCARGO Technical Committee Chair Dimitris Monioudis and contributions from NYK Group, DYNAMARINe, Britannia P&I Club, James Fisher, Charterwell Maritime, Oldendorff Carriers and Maran Dry Management.

The discussion drew on INTERCARGO’s recently developed “Ship to Ship Transfer Guidelines for Bulk Carriers," developed with input from its members across the industry, and a starting point for a more consistent approach.

By convening stakeholders from across the maritime value chain, INTERCARGO aims to support a more joined-up approach to STS transfers, with wider engagement expected as the industry works towards greater consistency in how these activities are carried out.