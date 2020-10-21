Insurer GCube Strengthens Offshore Wind Team

GCube, an insurer for renewable energy projects, hired three new underwriters for its offshore wind team, including Joshua Cantwell, formerly of Talbot Underwriting, and Zoe Massie, formerly of Allianz Global.

The appointments come alongside a number of new hires in the U.S. as GCube builds its global presence in the renewable energy insurance sector.

Prior to joining GCube, Cantwell held the position of Class Underwriter and subsequently Interim Head of Energy for Talbot Underwriting.

He was responsible for the global Upstream portfolio and has been directly managing the Upstream London team over the course of the past year. Cantwell will bring his expertise in underwriting offshore risks to GCube’s London office and will have global remit for the development of the offshore book in Asia and North America.

Massie previously held the role of Offshore Energy Underwriter at Allianz Global and will bring her experience in Onshore Construction, Cargo, Terrorism and Downstream Energy books of business to her new role as Underwriter for GCube.

GCube has also appointed Georgia Ward to the offshore wind team to assist with the increased volume of business since the company’s acquisition by Tokio Marine HCC.