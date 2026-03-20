Independent Port Consultants Announces New Hires

Independent Port Consultants (IPC) has strengthened its advisory capabilities with the addition of a senior port technology specialist in Dubai and an ESG expert, as demand grows for digitalization and sustainability support across the ports sector.

The consultancy has appointed Kevin Martin as a senior consultant based in Dubai, while also expanding its sustainability offering with the addition of Dr Derek McGlashan. The move reflects increasing demand from port operators, investors and regulators for practical guidance on both digital transformation and environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

Martin brings more than 30 years of experience in port technology, operational transformation and digital strategy, having held senior roles with global terminal operators and government bodies. He will support clients across the Middle East and internationally.

He said successful digitalization projects in ports depend on a clear understanding of operational needs rather than a purely technical approach. “The secret to success in this industry is understanding the business need,” Martin said. “Too often, IT projects are approached as technical exercises, when the real challenge is understanding existing processes and how people work. You cannot design the future without clearly understanding the present.”

The consultancy has also expanded its ESG advisory capability through the addition of Dr Derek McGlashan, who joined the firm to support clients in integrating sustainability into long-term business strategy.

McGlashan said ESG is increasingly being viewed by investors and operators as a driver of efficiency and resilience, rather than a compliance requirement. “ESG should not be viewed as a compliance cost but as a long-term value creator,” he said. “A strategic approach can deliver operational efficiencies, including more stable energy costs, while improving environmental and governance performance. Investors are increasingly focused on long-term value rather than box-ticking.”

IPC provides advisory services to port and terminal operators, logistics providers, investors and public sector bodies, including work on terminal performance, engineering, due diligence and supply chain analysis, as well as executive development and training.

The consultancy’s network now spans several key maritime markets, with consultants based across the UK, including Scotland and England, as well as in Belgium, Germany and Dubai, supporting projects across Europe and the Middle East.