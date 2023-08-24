Subscribe
Inchcape Shipping Services Appoints Regional CEO for the Americas

August 24, 2023

Harun Duzgoren, Regional Chief Operating Officer for the Americas at Inchcape Shipping Services
Port agency and marine services company Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) announced it has appointed Harun Duzgoren as the regional chief executive officer for the Americas, effective September 1, 2023.

Duzgoren brings to the role 23 years of managerial experience in the global marine services industry. Prior to joining ISS, he served as the chief commercial officer of Subsea Global Solutions. Before that, he spent 16 years at V.Group, where he held various senior international positions. Duzgoren earned a nautical degree from the Istanbul Technical University Maritime Faculty, a MSc in Marine Management from Southampton Solent University in the UK, and an Executive MBA degree from Koc University in Istanbul. He is a member of the International Propeller Club.

"We are thrilled to welcome Harun Duzgoren as the regional CEO for the Americas at Inchcape Shipping Services," said Philippe Maezelle, chief executive officer at ISS. "His extensive experience, global perspective, and cross-functional leadership will further enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position in the Americas. We look forward to seeing Harun drive our innovative solutions and connect our clients with seamless operations and exceptional service."

