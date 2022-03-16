28954 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

March 16, 2022

Ince Appoints New Joint Managing Partners for Dubai Office

From left: Alastair Holland and Mohamed El Hawawy (Photos: Ince)

International legal and professional services firm Ince has appointed partners Mohamed El Hawawy and Alastair Holland as new joint managing partners of its Dubai office to lead Ince’s business in the Middle East.

Mohamed El Hawawy is a UAE shipping lawyers, specializing in litigation and dispute resolution. He assists local and multi-national companies on shipping disputes in the Middle East and has advised on numerous high-profile cases and casualties in the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. He also handles insurance matters for clients relating to life, property, product liability, marine, political risk and medical insurance.

Alastair Holland sits within the firm’s corporate practice, with more than 20 years of experience advising clients throughout the Middle East on public and private M&A, joint ventures, equity capital markets and private equity across a wide range of industries. He advises multinational corporations, high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses on the acquisition, disposal and restructuring of assets in the region. He also advises on day-to-day business matters, in particular corporate governance and commercial contracts.

 Adrian Biles, CEO at Ince, said, “This is an important moment for our Dubai office. The appointment of Mohamed and Alastair as joint managing partners begins a new era that builds on our strong business legacy and impeccable client service in the UAE while progressing growth and expansion plans in the region.”

