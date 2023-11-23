Impala Terminals Buys the HES Hartel Tank Terminal

Impala Terminals Group has agreed to purchase the HES Hartel Tank Terminal at the Port of Rotterdam following an auction process, with the transaction expected to complete in the coming days.

The HES Hartel Tank Terminal, which will be called Impala Energy Infrastructure Netherlands, is now set to become a major facility for the region, providing approximately 1.3 million cubic metres of storage capacity for bulk liquid energy products and strengthening the port’s role as a key strategic hub for the international trade of essential commodities.

As part of the purchase, Impala will provide additional investment of between EUR 90-100 million over the next two years to complete the terminal’s construction. Once operating, the terminal should create up to 70 full time local jobs. It is expected to include over 50 tanks, berths capable of loading up to VLCC-size vessels and nine barge jetties.

The high specification and connectivity of the terminal will provide maximum flexibility for the users of the facility. Importantly, the terminal will be capable of storing a variety of biofuel products, helping to facilitate the energy transition for the region.

Construction of the storage and distribution terminal was put on hold in December 2022 following a number of setbacks including the COVID-19 pandemic, other delays and additional costs. In January this year the project owner HES Hartel Tank Terminal B.V. was declared insolvent and an auction process commenced.

“This is an excellent development for Impala, particularly as it will provide our strategic customers with a strong and sustainable asset located within the Port of Rotterdam in the major trading hub of ARA. We look forward to developing our business in the region in collaboration with different stakeholders and specifically the Port of Rotterdam Authority,” said Sjoerd Bazen, CEO of Impala Energy Infrastructure.



