Dr. Ibrahim Named CEO of OSC, ODC

As ASYAD Group continues the integration of Oman Shipping Company (OSC) and Oman Drydock Company (ODC), it has appointed Dr. Ibrahim Al-Nadhairi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Shipping and Drydock business units.

Prior to his role, Dr. Ibrahim was Chief Operating Officer of Oman Shipping Company and in charge of the ship management segment looking after the technical management of the fleet and overseeing the running of the company’s asset. In his new role he will lead a multinational organization with 1900 people.



