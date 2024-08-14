Subscribe
Hybrid Cranes Delivered to East Java Multipurpose Terminal

August 14, 2024

Source: ICTSI
Source: ICTSI

The East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT) recently took delivery of two new Konecranes Gottwald post-Panamax ESP.8 mobile harbor cranes.

The new equipment will support EJMT in handling bulk, project and container cargo once the terminal commences operations in September.

The terminal is International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit in Lamongan Regency, Indonesia.

Situated 60 kilometers west of Surabaya City, the multipurpose facility sits within the 80-hectare Lamongan Shorebase complex, which supports Indonesia’s specialized offshore oil and gas industry. EJMT is a joint venture between ICTSI and East Log Holdings, an Indonesian company specializing in offshore oil and gas supply bases.

Equipped with the latest diesel-electric hybrid system, the cranes combine their diesel engine and three-phase generator with a secondary power source based on electrostatic short-term energy storage media called ultracaps (ultracapacitors that can recharge using energy recovered from lowering and braking motions). The ultracaps provide short-term energy during peak power demand periods to reduce the equipment’s diesel consumption.

The hybrid cranes are the latest additions to EJMT’s equipment fleet which includes reach stackers, empty container handlers, container spreaders, tractors and trailers. EJMT is also set to take delivery of grabs and hoppers by late August.

