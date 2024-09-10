Subscribe
Search

CK Hutchison Plans to Raise Up to $1.5 Billion in Dollar Bonds

September 10, 2024

© Earnest Tse / Adobe Stock
© Earnest Tse / Adobe Stock

Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison is planning to raise up to $1.5 billion in a two-tranche dollar bond deal, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company is looking at issuing a 5.5-year and 10-year dollar bond, a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

CK Hutchison declined to comment on the deal.

The sources could not be named as the information on the size of the bond deal had not yet been made public.

Initial price guidance has been given to investors at Treasuries plus about 125 basis points for the 5.5-year bond and Treasuries plus 145 basis points for the longer-dated tranche, the term sheet showed.

The company plans to use the money raised from the bonds to pay down debt and for general corporate spending, according to the term sheet.

CK Hutchison is a sprawling Hong Kong conglomerate that owns rails, port and telco assets and is controlled by Li Ka-shing, the city's richest person.

The company raised $2 billion in April with a five-year green bond and 10-year bond.

CK Hutchison said at the time the 10-year bond proceeds would be used to refinance some debt, while the green bond would be spent on projects within the company's sustainable finance framework.


(Reuters - Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Ports Finance Asia

Related Logistics News

© Jevgenijs / Adobe Stock

Indian Port Strike Averted After Last-minute Wage Deal...
© Weiming / Adobe Stock

China’s Largest Ports Suited to Green Shipping Corridors
© Cavan / Adobe Stock

Dredging: $47 Million Lined up for Beneficial Use in Port...
Copyright Dusan Kostic/AdobeStock

Bumper Crop of Soybeans Coming from Ukraine
(File photo: DP World)

DP World's First Half Profits Take a Hit from Middle East...

US Grain Exports Up 12%, but China Imports Fall

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts
Fernstrum

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Provide More Detail on Network Cooperation

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Provide More Detail on Network Cooperation

US Imports Surge Amid Threat of East Coast Port Strike

US Imports Surge Amid Threat of East Coast Port Strike

CK Hutchison Plans to Raise Up to $1.5 Billion in Dollar Bonds

CK Hutchison Plans to Raise Up to $1.5 Billion in Dollar Bonds

US Gulf Coast Energy Facilities Brace for Storm Francine

US Gulf Coast Energy Facilities Brace for Storm Francine

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News