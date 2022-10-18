29006 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 18, 2022

Hungary's New Container Terminal Aims to Boost Ukrainian Grains Shipments

© Pixel-Shot / Adobe Stock

© Pixel-Shot / Adobe Stock

Europe's largest land-based container terminal started operating near Hungary's border with Ukraine on Tuesday, aiming to increase shipments of Ukrainian grains via Hungary to Adriatic ports.

The East-West Gate terminal, built at a cost of about 40 billion forints ($95.65 million), allows containers to be transferred between wide and standard gauge rail tracks as well as between trains and trucks.

It "will have a huge role in shipping Ukrainian grains," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference in Fenyeslitke in eastern Hungary.

"The machinery used here is capable of handling 800 tonnes of grain and 450 cubic metres of sunflower oil per hour," Szijjarto said, adding the terminal would make shipping of Ukrainian agricultural goods more efficient.

The terminal is eventually expected to handle 15,000 to 20,000 tonnes of grains per month.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest grain exporters, mainly by sea. Its exports were largely halted early in the conflict by a Russian de facto blockade, but have resumed under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Exports in the first 17 days of this month reached 2.12 million tonnes, or just 2.4% lower than the same period last year, according to Ukrainian agriculture ministry data. However, Moscow has complained about the implementation of the grains deal and threatened to block its renewal next month.


($1 = 418.2000 forints)

(Reuters - Reporting by Krisztina Fenyo and Krisztina Than)

Related News

© Forensic Oceanography; licensed to the National Maritime Museum as part of the acquisition. Acquired with Art Fund support.

National Maritime Museum acquires Liquid Traces: The Left to Die Boat Case from Forensic Oceanography

 Copyright brutto film/AdobeStock

Legal Beat: Jones Act Moon Shot

 © creativenature.nl / Adobe Stock

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Reports Slight Growth Despite Ongoing Challenges

 Nyhamna plant which processes gas from Ormen Lange offshore field - Credit: Shell (file image)

Threat Against Major Gas Plant Resolved, Norwegian Police Say

 © Ulf / Adobe Stock

Limestone, Cement Continue to Lead the Way for the Port of Green Bay

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Captain

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Associate Vice Chancellor Maritime

● San Jacinto College ● La Porte, Texas, United States

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Captain Near Coastal

● Texas A&M University at Galveston Vessel Operations
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int