Holt Lock Closed Due to Stability Concerns

July 15, 2024

The Holt Lock has been closed since June 22. (Photo: Chuck Walker / U.S. Army)

The Holt Lock on the Black Warrior River in Holt, Ala. is expected to be closed for as long as five more months after cracks and leaks were discovered within the lock infrastructure.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the lock on June 22 following an initial stability analysis performed by the Mobile District Engineering team.

"The analysis, which utilized known data and certain assumptions, revealed critical stability issues with the monolith structure of the Holt Lock," the Corps said. "These stability concerns pose significant safety risks to both the personnel operating the lock and the waterway users. Considering these findings, the decision to close the lock was made to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders."

"We are fully committed to addressing the stability issues at the Holt Lock promptly and efficiently, just as we successfully managed the Demopolis Lock closure project. Our team is already mobilizing resources and expertise to develop and implement a plan,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Commander Col. Jeremy Chapman. “Ensuring the safety of our personnel and waterway users is our highest priority, and we will work diligently to restore safe operations at Holt Lock as quickly as possible."

The lock is expected to be closed for traffic for three-to-five months as the bulkhead is repaired, the Corps said.

