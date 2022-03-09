High Powered Networking: AAPA Legislative Summit

If you’re interested in the inside track in the federal infrastructure world, check out the upcoming Legislative Summit being planned by AAPA – the American Association of Port Authorities, scheduled for March 29-31 at the Washington Marriott at Metro Center.

A draft agenda is available and it’s a who’s who of heavy hitters, starting with DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose remarks precede a roundtable session titled “Now We Build!” Another session is titled “How Ports Get to the Front of the Line for Infrastructure Funds.” The speaker is Mitch Landrieu, White House Senior Advisor for Infrastructure Coordination. Again, this report is developed from the draft agenda, but the infrastructure focus is clear.

FMC Chairman Dan Maffei is another speaker. His topic: “America’s Ports: the Supply Chain’s Fall Guy.”

Breakout roundtable sessions will cover port decarbonization and electrification – “a conversation with federal agency staff.” Another session covers “smart ports technology,” a third focuses on incentives and investments.

Industry speakers and participants include Mario Cordero, Executive Director, Port of Long Beach and Vanta Coda, CEO Ports of Indiana as well as William Hanson, Senior VP with Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (and an event sponsor).

Also critically, and this is more valuable than many people sometimes realize, AAPA will arrange meetings with members of Congress and Department and Agency staff. Facetime is valuable for two reasons: it demonstrates commitment to a project or policy and, just as important, participants can reference their specific meeting, and its talking points, when asking about follow-up in the days or weeks after the meeting.

For members AAPA offers an early bird registration rate - $945, but that ends March 6. The regular rate (for members) is $995. Non-members: $1075.