Subscribe
Search

Heinemann Solutions Expands with New Training Hall

February 24, 2025

Heinemann Solutions_Training Hall Sassnitz_Inside Photo: Heinemann Solutions
Heinemann Solutions_Training Hall Sassnitz_Inside Photo: Heinemann Solutions
Speech Holger Heinemann_Managing Director Heinemann Solutions Photo: Heinemann Solutions
Speech Holger Heinemann_Managing Director Heinemann Solutions Photo: Heinemann Solutions
Heinemann Solutions_Training Hall Sassnitz_Outside Photo: Heinemann Solutions
Heinemann Solutions_Training Hall Sassnitz_Outside Photo: Heinemann Solutions
Handover Welcome Gift_Heinemann Solutions_Mukran Port Photo: Heinemann Solutions
Handover Welcome Gift_Heinemann Solutions_Mukran Port Photo: Heinemann Solutions

Heinemann Solutions GmbH has officially opened its new site at Mukran Port in Sassnitz. In the modern training hall “Im Fährhafen 1”, practice-oriented safety training according to the standards of the Global Wind Organization (GWO) will be offered starting in March 2025. These include “Working at Heights” (Basic & Refresher), “Advanced Rescue Training,” “Fire Awareness” (Basic & Refresher), “Manual Handling,” and “Enhanced First Aid” (Basic & Refresher).

With more than 15 years of experience in practical safety training, Heinemann Solutions is expanding its range of services targeted at the Baltic Sea region’s offshore and onshore wind industry with the opening of the new site in Sassnitz. “Mukran Port is a central hub, especially for the offshore wind industry in the Baltic Sea region. Our presence enables companies to optimally prepare their employees on-site for the challenges of offshore work - and then deploy them directly,” explains Holger Heinemann, Managing Director of Heinemann Solutions.

The new training hall was specially designed for realistic scenarios and rescue exercises. Custom-built structures and genuine wind turbine hubs provide practical training conditions. Safety-relevant rescue equipment and industry-specific tools supplement the equipment.

The expansion of the training hall began in the spring of 2024. The final construction work was completed in autumn, and the fittings for the training hall were finalized. The new location was certified in December as part of Heinemann Solutions' regular GWO recertification. With training standards that go beyond GWO, DGUV, and VDE requirements, the company sets standards for safe working in the wind industry.


Education/Training Education & Training

Related Logistics News

© Murilo / Adobe Stock

Argentina Eases Shipping Regulations for Parana-Paraguay...
(Credit: AD Ports Group)

AD Ports Group Opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi
By Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA Administrator from 2021-2025. Image courtesy Rick Spinrad

OPINION: Save a Nickel, Kill a Thousand - The...
Copyright Parilov/AdobeStock

USCG Safety Alert: Understand the Explosion Hazards of...
Photo_Courtesy_Cavotec

Automated Mooring System contracted for Port of Dublin
(Credit: Klaipėda Port Authority)

Lithuanian Port Goes Forward with Quay Reconstruction for...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Danish Shipping Supports EU’s New Russian Sanctions Package

Danish Shipping Supports EU’s New Russian Sanctions Package

Argentina Eases Shipping Regulations for Parana-Paraguay Waterway

Argentina Eases Shipping Regulations for Parana-Paraguay Waterway

After 50 Years, Bangladesh, Pakistan Resume Direct Trade

After 50 Years, Bangladesh, Pakistan Resume Direct Trade

USTR Floats $1.5m Charge to Chinese-Built Ships Entering US Ports

USTR Floats $1.5m Charge to Chinese-Built Ships Entering US Ports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Guyana's oil production fell to 620,000 barrels per day in January, the government reports
Corporate announcements show that most Gulf markets have increased their earnings
Traders say Iran's SLAL has tenders for corn and barley, as well as soymeal.