Subscribe
Search

Hardik Gajjar Joins HDR as Maritime Planning Lead

October 3, 2025

© HDR
© HDR

Hardik Gajjar, ENV SP, has joined HDR as maritime planning lead for the firm’s growing ports and maritime practice. Based in New Jersey, Gajjar will leverage his experience in maritime and intermodal planning to support port owners and operators around the globe as they pursue more efficient operations and smart infrastructure development.

“It’s an honor to join one of the best ports and maritime firms in the industry,” Gajjar said. “I’m looking forward to leveraging HDR’s outstanding cross-sector collaboration to help clients as they assess the impact of emerging trends such as automation, alternative fuels and digital technologies.” 

Gajjar has more than 15 years of experience leading master planning, terminal planning and land use studies for ports, terminal operators, railroads and trucking facility projects worldwide, including nationally significant projects at the Port of Long Beach, Port of Guam, Port of Houston and Port of Oakland. His work has assisted ports in identifying improvements to existing site layouts and in developing concepts and alternatives to meet forecasted demand. Beyond coastal ports, he has contributed to improvements at inland river facilities, intermodal rail terminals, industrial warehousing and truck parking facilities.

Gajjar volunteers as a member of the Transportation Research Board (TRB) Standing Committee on Port Operations and Infrastructure. He’s also involved in the American Society of Civil Engineers’ (ASCE) Coastal Ocean Ports and Rivers Institute (COPRI).

Ports Port People And Company News Maritime Leadership

Related Logistics News

© Konecranes

Major Colombian Container Terminal Orders 25 Konecranes...
© DP World

DP World Introduces New Quay Crane and Electric RTG Cranes...
Credit: St. Bernard Port

St. Bernard Port Releases Annual Report for 2025
A fire boat directing water onto the Grande Costa D’Avorio. (Source: NTSB)

NTSB Issues Safety Alert for Land-Based Firefighters After...
© Adobe Stock/Vitaly

US State Department Expresses Concern Over Ban of Israeli...
© Adobe Stock/muratart

Turkey Bars Israeli Ships From Its Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Hardik Gajjar Joins HDR as Maritime Planning Lead

Hardik Gajjar Joins HDR as Maritime Planning Lead

Court Rules on DP World Djibouti Case

Court Rules on DP World Djibouti Case

Liebherr Launches LiSIM ROS Simulator for Remote Operator Training

Liebherr Launches LiSIM ROS Simulator for Remote Operator Training

As Energy Reliability Concerns Mount, Material Handling Professionals Urged to “Prepare with Propane”

As Energy Reliability Concerns Mount, Material Handling Professionals Urged to “Prepare with Propane”

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Due to overflowing storage tanks, oil flows from Iraqi Kurdistan into Turkey have been halted.
Bloomberg News reports that Boeing 777X will be delayed until 2027.
Iberian blackout is first blackout caused by over-voltage