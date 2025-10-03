Hardik Gajjar Joins HDR as Maritime Planning Lead

Hardik Gajjar, ENV SP, has joined HDR as maritime planning lead for the firm’s growing ports and maritime practice. Based in New Jersey, Gajjar will leverage his experience in maritime and intermodal planning to support port owners and operators around the globe as they pursue more efficient operations and smart infrastructure development.

“It’s an honor to join one of the best ports and maritime firms in the industry,” Gajjar said. “I’m looking forward to leveraging HDR’s outstanding cross-sector collaboration to help clients as they assess the impact of emerging trends such as automation, alternative fuels and digital technologies.”

Gajjar has more than 15 years of experience leading master planning, terminal planning and land use studies for ports, terminal operators, railroads and trucking facility projects worldwide, including nationally significant projects at the Port of Long Beach, Port of Guam, Port of Houston and Port of Oakland. His work has assisted ports in identifying improvements to existing site layouts and in developing concepts and alternatives to meet forecasted demand. Beyond coastal ports, he has contributed to improvements at inland river facilities, intermodal rail terminals, industrial warehousing and truck parking facilities.

Gajjar volunteers as a member of the Transportation Research Board (TRB) Standing Committee on Port Operations and Infrastructure. He’s also involved in the American Society of Civil Engineers’ (ASCE) Coastal Ocean Ports and Rivers Institute (COPRI).