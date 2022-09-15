Hapag-Lloyd Buys Stake in Spinelli Group

German container liner-shipping company Hapag-Lloyd on Thursday announced it has acquired a minority stake in Italy-based logistics group Spinelli Group.

Hapag-Lloyd said it purchased a 49% stake in the Spinelli Group from existing shareholders, while the Spinelli family will continue to hold the majority stake of 51%.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the responsible antitrust authorities, which is expected within the next months, Hapag-Lloyd said.