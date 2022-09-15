29002 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 15, 2022

Hapag-Lloyd Buys Stake in Spinelli Group

(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

German container liner-shipping company Hapag-Lloyd on Thursday announced it has acquired a minority stake in Italy-based logistics group Spinelli Group.

Hapag-Lloyd said it purchased a 49% stake in the Spinelli Group from existing shareholders, while the Spinelli family will continue to hold the majority stake of 51%.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the responsible antitrust authorities, which is expected within the next months, Hapag-Lloyd said.

