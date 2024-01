The container terminals of Hamburg port operator HHLA and Eurogate are prepared for shipping delays as ships are being rerouted due to the attacks in the Red Sea, a spokesperson for Port of Hamburg Marketing (HHM) told Reuters on Thursday.

So far there have been no disruptions as a result, added the spokesperson.





