Subscribe
Search

Hamburg Port's Cargo Traffic Down 6.9%, 2024 Forecast Tricky

February 27, 2024

© Thorben / Adobe Stock
© Thorben / Adobe Stock

Cargo traffic in the north German port of Hamburg fell by 6.9% last year to 7.7 million standard containers (TEU) and making a forecast for 2024 is difficult, the industry association Port of Hamburg Marketing (HHM) said on Tuesday.

"The decline is primarily due to the difficult geopolitical and economic situation that all market participants are facing," said HHM head Alex Mattern.

The association said there were no bottlenecks hitting the port.


(Reuters - Reporting by Elke Ahlswede; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Ports Europe Cargo

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Ports of Stockholm)

Finnish Partners to Create Green Shipping Corridor
Boudewijn Siemons (Photo: Port of Rotterdam Authority)

Siemons Takes Over as Port of Rotterdam CEO
(Photo: Kalmar)

Kalmar to Supply Hybrid Straddle Carriers for SAMR
© ProMicroStockRAW / Adobe Stock

Dover Port Pushing UK Government on Biosecurity After...
Source: NWSA

Car Trade Restarts at US Northwest Terminal 46
Source: IMO

2024 a Milestone Year for Maritime Single Window

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

CMA CGM, COSCO, Evergreen and OOCL Extend OCEAN Alliance to 2032

CMA CGM, COSCO, Evergreen and OOCL Extend OCEAN Alliance to 2032

Hamburg Port's Cargo Traffic Down 6.9%, 2024 Forecast Tricky

Hamburg Port's Cargo Traffic Down 6.9%, 2024 Forecast Tricky

GAO: Coast Guard Should Address Workforce Recruitment and Retention Challenges

GAO: Coast Guard Should Address Workforce Recruitment and Retention Challenges

Congo’s First LNG Cargo to Set Sail in Coming Days

Congo’s First LNG Cargo to Set Sail in Coming Days

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News