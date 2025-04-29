Subscribe
Search

Guangzhou Port Starts Shipping Route to Peru

April 29, 2025

China's Guangzhou Port, the largest shipping hub in the country's south, opened a direct route to Chancay port in Peru on Tuesday. Credit: Adobe Stock/Mulin
China's Guangzhou Port, the largest shipping hub in the country's south, opened a direct route to Chancay port in Peru on Tuesday. Credit: Adobe Stock/Mulin

China's Guangzhou Port, the largest shipping hub in the country's south, opened a direct route to Chancay port in Peru on Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported, a move it said would reduce logistics costs and bolster trade with Latin America.

Located north of Lima, Chancay recently began operations with non-stop voyages to and from Asia, accommodating the largest vessels on South America's Pacific coast.

The announcement comes as Beijing aims to further strengthen its relationship with resource rich Latin America amid trade tensions with the United States.

On Tuesday, the 300 metre vessel COSCO Volga was loading more than 400 containers of refrigerators, household appliance accessories, auto parts and other commodities produced in Guangdong onto a ship, CCTV said.

The direct route reaches Peru in about 30 days and reduces logistics costs by around 20%, the broadcaster said.

The new route will accelerate the connection between Guangzhou Nansha Port and Latin American ports such as Mexico's Port of Manzanillo and Chile's Port of San Antonio.

Household appliances, electronic products, furniture and toys are among some of the items that are seeing an acceleration of exports to Latin America, CCTV said, adding that high quality fruits and seafood from the Pacific coast as well as red wine from the Andes will appear in China faster.

Chancay port's first phase, built by Cosco in a $1.4 billion investment, was inaugurated in November by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima.

A 15-berth, deep-water port, was heralded by Xi as the successful start of a "21st century maritime Silk Road" and part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, its modern revival of the ancient Silk Road trading route.

China is expected to spend billions more as Beijing and Lima work to position it as a major shipping hub between Asia and South America.

(Reuters)

Ports Shipping China Peru

Related Logistics News

The Los Angeles port is expecting a 35% drop in cargo from Asia next week, Gene Seroka, the port's executive director, said. Credit: Adobe Stock/Llstock

LA Port Executive Director: Shipping Volume Will Plummet...
© Matt Lauder Gallery / Adobe Stock

Just-In-Time Arrival: A Triple Win
On April 17, 2025, the Office of the US Trade Representative published a notice of action implementing its port fee proposal. Credit: Adobe Stock/Kealia

USTR Implements Port Fee Proposal
GCT Global Container Terminals has ordered 10 hybrid Konecranes rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes for its GCT Deltaport terminal and one battery-powered Konecranes RTG for its GCT Vanterm terminal. Credit: Konecranes

GCT Global Container Terminals Orders Hybrid and...
Three shipping and ship-management companies within the NYK Group will merge. Credit: Adobe Stock/piter2121

NYK Group: Three Companies to Merge
(Credit: Port Esbjerg)

WindPort, Port Esbjerg Team Up for Norwegian Offshore Wind

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

LA Port Executive Director: Shipping Volume Will Plummet 35% Next Week

LA Port Executive Director: Shipping Volume Will Plummet 35% Next Week

Maersk: All Trans-Pacific Sailings Maintained Despite Tariffs and Trade War

Maersk: All Trans-Pacific Sailings Maintained Despite Tariffs and Trade War

Guangzhou Port Starts Shipping Route to Peru

Guangzhou Port Starts Shipping Route to Peru

StormGeo to Leverage AI for Enhanced Port Congestion Insights

StormGeo to Leverage AI for Enhanced Port Congestion Insights

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Outage traps Portuguese and Spaniards, who are unable to pay their bills and feel powerless
Maersk maintains all trans-Pacific voyages despite trade and tariff uncertainty
What could be causing the Iberian Power Outage?