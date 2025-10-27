ABS Group Names David Wechsler as CEO

ABS has appointed David Wechsler, a founding partner of the firm that became Hitachi Consulting, as the new Chief Executive Officer for ABS Group.

Wechsler has a 35-year career in management consulting leadership positions across manufacturing, consumer products, sustainable energy, automotive, technology and services industries. He has grown multiple consulting practices, demonstrating expertise in leading complex operations and driving growth.

Wechsler joins at an exciting time for ABS Group, which has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the world’s best management consulting firms for two consecutive years.

“ABS Group is a recognized safety leader with world class capabilities in process safety, risk management and asset performance management," said Wechsler. "This is a great foundation to build on. I am proud to lead their incredible team and support their mission to improve performance and reduce risk in a changing world.”