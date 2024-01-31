Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Kuala Linggi International Port Project

A groundbreaking ceremony marked the official start of construction for the RM15 billion (US$3.2 billion) Kuala Linggi International Port (KLIP) project in Malaysia.

Scheduled for completion by 2027, KLIP's vision is to transform Kuala Sungai Linggi into a "green global industrial hub for energy source, port and maritime services". The development plan includes the construction of tank storage, shipyard, heavy industry fabrication yard, hard standing cargo handling area, wharfs, and warehousing facilities. The port said it plans to implement advanced technologies such as green energy, smart logistics systems and realtime tracking to optimize operational efficiency and reduce turnaround times.

Tan Sri Datuk Seri Dr Noormustafa Kamal Yahya, Executive Chairman of KLIP, said, "The groundbreaking ceremony is a historic milestone for Kuala Linggi International Port—a significant step forward in our mission to become a world-class maritime hub. We are not just building a port; we are constructing a symbol of progress, collaboration, and innovation in the maritime ecosystem that stimulates economic development and creates opportunities for future generations."

The port's location along the Straits of Malacca places KLIP at the crossroads of major shipping routes, establishing a crucial link for international trade between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The private port project's gross development value (GDV) is projected to be worth RM100 billion.

KLIP announced commencement of the contract awarded to China Harbor Engineering Co Limited (CHEC) with a value of RM 760 million. The total reclamation cost of this project is RM1.39 billion on the 620 acres island.