Greensteam Acquires Assets of Enerforce

GreenSteam Vessel Optimization Ltd., developers of vessel performance optimisation solutions for a sustainable shipping industry, has acquired the assets of Greece-based maritime software specialist Enerforce Solutions and Consulting Ltd to diversify and enhance its product offering driven by Liberty, the most advanced noon reporting validation system. The current office of Enerforce will become GreenSteam’s offices in Piraeus, Greece.

The Liberty platform acts as a central repository for data deriving from noon reports and uses an advanced validation process to remove inaccurate data received from vessels, at a time when emerging GHG reduction mandates make it increasingly important for shipowners to maintain and prove compliance.

By cleaning up the data through a stringent validation process, Liberty monitors inputs with in-built logic to warn the users onboard of any anomalies at the time of data entry. In this way, Liberty provides ship owners with a more accurate overview of vessel performance compared with traditional noon reporting and, alongside improved vessel management, can be used to demonstrate regulatory compliance against mandatory reporting including EU MRV, IMO DCS, TMSA3 element 10 and the upcoming Carbon Intensity Indicator. The software also removes the need to install high frequency data sensors, providing a simple, cost effective solution to enhancing noon report data quality.