28828 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 2, 2021

Greensteam Acquires Assets of Enerforce

GreenSteam Vessel Optimization Ltd., developers of vessel performance optimisation solutions for a sustainable shipping industry, has acquired the assets of Greece-based maritime software specialist Enerforce Solutions and Consulting Ltd to diversify and enhance its product offering driven by Liberty, the most advanced noon reporting validation system. The current office of Enerforce will become GreenSteam’s offices in Piraeus, Greece.

The Liberty platform acts as a central repository for data deriving from noon reports and uses an advanced validation process to remove inaccurate data received from vessels, at a time when emerging GHG reduction mandates make it increasingly important for shipowners to maintain and prove compliance.

By cleaning up the data through a stringent validation process, Liberty monitors  inputs with in-built logic to warn the users onboard of any anomalies at the time of data entry. In this way, Liberty provides ship owners with a more accurate overview of vessel performance compared with traditional noon reporting and, alongside improved vessel management, can be used to demonstrate regulatory compliance against mandatory reporting including EU MRV, IMO DCS, TMSA3 element 10 and the upcoming Carbon Intensity Indicator. The software also removes the need to install high frequency data sensors, providing a simple, cost effective solution to enhancing noon report data quality.

Related News

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 Rear Admiral Peter Brady, Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (Photo: Maritime Authority of Jamaica)

Crew Change Hubs Could Help Address Seafarer Crisis, Says MAJ

 © Olivia / Adobe Stock

Baltic Index Down at Near Four-week Low on Falling Rates

 Alexander Enström joins Hempel to lead its new global marine organization. Photo: Hempel

Enström Named Head of Marine at Hempel

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int