Great Ships of 2020: Seri Everest, World’s Largest Ethane Carrier

Seri Everest, the first in a series of three 98,000 cbm Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) built at Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI) and delivered to MISC Berhad on October 30, 2020. Seri Everest is the first from a series of six VLECs that MISC purchased in July 2020. As a second generation VLEC, Seri Everest is one of the largest vessels of its kind in the world.

With the delivery of MISC’s first VLEC – Seri Everest, she has set a new benchmark in the ethane market. Seri Everest has the capacity of transporting ethane in large volumes over long distances, while ensuring the highest level of safety and reliability. At present, Seri Everest is the largest VLEC operating in the market, and MISC will be the largest transporter of Ethane in the world upon delivery of all her sister vessels, in this series. Seri Everest incorporates the latest state-of-the art technologies in various forms including multi-gas deep well pumps, reliquification plants, and Boil-off gas (BOG) compressors that increases the efficiency of the GTT’s Mark III Membrane Type cargo containment system and effectively reduces the vapor pressure in the cargo tanks. This VLEC is powered by a MAN B&W 7G60ME-C9.5-GIE Gas Injection Ethane engine, complemented with the latest Pump Vaporizer Unit (PVU), making it one of the very few vessels in the world with ethane burning capability.

Seri Everest was also delivered with LNG Ready notation by ABS, proving the robustness of the vessel. Staying true to the owner’s agenda towards a decarbonized future, Seri Everest was built with green technology features which include energy efficiency, emission reductions and biodiversity management. These features also include the installation of the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system for the main engine and diesel generator to comply with the latest IMO Tier III requirements. The VLEC is also equipped with IMO and USCG approved, Electrolysis indirect type, ballast water treatment plant complying with the requirement of IMO MEPC 169(57) & 174(58 and built in accordance with International Convention for Sea and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships to ensure proper end-of-life disposal.

Seri Everest is chartered to STL for a firm period of 15 years and is managed by Eaglestar Shipmanagement Gas (S) Pte. Ltd. As the second generation VLEC, Seri Everest and the other five VLECs are the largest vessels of its kind in the world. The VLEC’s serve as a more economical and viable solution for large-scale ethane transportation with more than 98,000 cbm of total cargo capacity. Korean shipyards Samsung Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries, are building the remainder of the five VLEC’s scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2021.

As published in the December 2020 "Great Ships" edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.

Photo Courtesy MISC Berhad





Main Particulars

Name: Seri Everest

Type: Ethane/LPG Carrier

Builder: Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Material: Carbon Steel

Owner: Seri Everest (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (A 100% wholly owned subsidiary of MISC Berhad)

Operator: Eaglestar Shipmanagement Gas Pte. Ltd.

Designer: Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Delivery Date: October 30, 2020

Classification: American Bureau of Shipping (ABS)

Length, (o.a.): 229.977 m

Length, (b.p.): 223 m

Breadth, (molded): 36.5 m

Depth, (molded): 22.4 m

Draft, (designed): 11.8 m

Draft, (scantling): 12.2 m

DWT (at design draft): 56,652.5 MT

DWT (at scantling draft): 59,641.7 MT

Speed: 19.38 kts (ballast), 19.04 kts (laden)

Fuel Type: Ethane/LSMGO/LSHFO

Main engines: Hyundai

Total installed power: 18,050 kW x 97 RPM

Propellers: Fixed Pitch Propeller x 1

Bearings: Intermediate Shaft Bearings, Self Lubricated type FW cooled

Generators: Hyundai, 3 x 1,880 kW x 900 RPM

Engine controls: Kongsberg

Radars: Furuno 1 x S-band with ARPA,1 x X-band with ARPA

Depth Sounders: Consilium 1 x E-2

Auto Pilot: Yokogawa 1 x Double electric circuit type

AIS: Furuno, FA-170

GPS: Furuno x 2

Radio: Furuno

GMDSS: Furuno VHF, INMARSAT C

SatCom: VSAT INMARSAT

Mooring equipment: 16 x Electro-Hydraulic Winches, 2 x Windlass

Fire extinguishing systems: NK , Drypowder, CO2, Wet Chemical & Foam

Fire detection system: Consilium

Gas Detection: Consilium hydrocarbon detector,Riken Keiki Portable gas detectors

Heat exchangers: Alfa Laval

Lifeboats: HLB fully enclosed hinged gravity type Liferafts4 X 12 person, 1 x 6 person

Coatings: International Paint

BWMS: Purimar Electrolysis, indirect type

Cargo Containment System: Membrane type (GTT MARK-III) Stainless steel sheet (AISI 304L) and reinforced PU foam insulation, 4 tanks

Reliquification Plant: Reliquefaction plant has cooling capacity to cover expected heat transfer rate of abt. 340kW with C-Ethane, (expected BOR is 0.12% per day) based on GTT’s estimation.3 BOG Compressors Burckhardt

Cargo Pump: Svanehøj’ deepwell pump x 2 per tank x 650m3/h

Nitrogen Generator: 1 xPSA Type 3,200 Nm3/h1 x Membrane Type 50 Nm3/h with 10m3 buffer tank

Photo Courtesy MISC Berhad