Subscribe
Search

Great Lakes Trade: Limestone Up, Iron Ore Down in May

June 7, 2024

(Photo: Lake Carriers' Association)
(Photo: Lake Carriers' Association)

Great Lakes shipments of limestone rose and iron ore fell in the month of May, according to latest figures published by industry trade group the Lake Carriers' Association (LCA).

Shipments of limestone on the Lakes totaled 3.9 million tons in May, an increase of 33.9% compared to a year ago. May’s loadings were also above the month’s 5-year average by 6%.

Limestone loadings from U.S. quarries increased 42.2% compared to 2023 to 3.2 million tons, while shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 734,489 tons, an increase of 7.2%.

Year-to-date the Lakes limestone trade stands at 6.5 million tons, an increase of 30.9% compared to a year ago. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries total 5.3 million tons, an increase of 33.7%. Shipments from Ontario quarries increased 19.8% to 1.2 million tons.

Shipments of iron ore from U.S. Great Lakes ports totaled 5.4 million tons in May, down 3% compared to a year ago. However, shipments were 2.8% above the month’s 5-year average.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 14.4 million tons, an increase of 2.1% compared to the same point in 2023.  Iron ore shipments were also 8.2% above their 5-year average for five months of the year.

Great Lakes Coastal/Inland North America Cargo Dry Bulk

Related Logistics News

© Travelstock / Adobe Stock

Russia Starts Wheat Shipments to Brazil from Baltic...
(Photo: Stolt Tankers)

Partners Aim to Reduce Time Ships Spend in Port
(Image: Enstructure)

Public-private Partnership to Build $635 Million Port...
© Evgenii Bakhchev / Adobe Stock

Extreme Asian Heat Spurs LNG Demand Ahead of Summer Months
Brandy D. Christian (Photo: Port NOLA)

Port of New Orleans CEO Brandy Christian to Step Down
© thenikonpro / Adobe Stock

Canada's Trudeau Urged to Head Off Port and Rail Strikes

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Rhine in South Germany Reopens to Shipping

Rhine in South Germany Reopens to Shipping

Russia Starts Wheat Shipments to Brazil from Baltic Terminal

Russia Starts Wheat Shipments to Brazil from Baltic Terminal

Great Lakes Trade: Limestone Up, Iron Ore Down in May

Great Lakes Trade: Limestone Up, Iron Ore Down in May

Port of Antwerp Closes a Dock and a Lock Due to Oil Spill

Port of Antwerp Closes a Dock and a Lock Due to Oil Spill

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News