Subscribe
Search

Great Lakes 2024 Iron Ore Trade Dips 2.5 PCT

January 8, 2025

(c) LCA
(c) LCA

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.6 million tons in December, a decrease of 4.5 percent compared to a year ago. Shipments were just slightly above the 5-year average for the month.

The year-end total for the iron ore trade stands at 49.8 million tons, a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to 2023.

Compared to the trade’s 5-year average, 2024 iron ore loadings were up 3.8 percent.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.  More information is available at www.lcaships.com.

Bulk Carriers Ports Coastal/Inland Cargo Iron Ore

Related Logistics News

(c) Darunrat / Adobestock

Baltic Index Snaps 5-session Winning Streak
The Bulk Carrier Jackson at W. 3rd - Cuyahoga (c) LCA

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in 2024
Copyright Timon/AdobeStock

Large Vessel Rates Firm, Baltic Index Rises
From left, retired Merchant Marine chief engineer Byron "Andy" Anderson, Anacortes resident Elsie Bowers, and Xochitl Castaneda of the U.S. Maritime Administration participated in the Nov. 10 unveiling of the U.S. Merchant Marine plaque at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Anacortes, Washington. Bowers's late husband, Harlan, was a Merchant Marine able seaman during World War II and saw action in the South Pacific. (Photo: Richard Walker)

Remembering the service, sacrifice of the Merchant Marine
(c) Eugene Adobestock

Baltic Index Logs Worst Year since 2014
(c) Tanco

Tanco adds $8.2 million to IA Port Investments

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

China Not Aware of Shandong Port Ban on US-Sanctioned Ships

China Not Aware of Shandong Port Ban on US-Sanctioned Ships

US Port Strike Averted

US Port Strike Averted

Navig8 Announces 80% Acquisition by ADNOC

CJC appoints Law, Jackson as new directors

CJC appoints Law, Jackson as new directors

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Indian rice used at least expensive rate in Bangladesh tender for 50,000 tons
South Korea's FLC buys at least 65,000 T corn in personal deal, traders say
Maguire: Texas is the top US state for battery and renewable energy capacity.