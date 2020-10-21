28801 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

FMC Grants Temporary Relief Requested by CMA CGM

© sheilaf2002 / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission voted to grant the temporary relief sought by CMA CGM from certain service contract and tariff filing requirements following last month's cyber attack affecting the carrier's servers.

Earlier this month, the French shipping company sought relief from Commission regulations as part of its efforts to respond to a malicious cyberattack it experienced in September.

The Commission said Wednesday it granted the request for exemption from relevant service contract filing requirements and relevant tariff publishing requirements. Both exemptions are subject to certain conditions. The exemption from tariff publishing requirements applies only to cargo received on or after the date of the order.

CMA CGM, the world's fourth-largest container shipping company, first reported the incident September 28, saying it had shut down access to its online services after malware targeted its peripheral servers. The firm later said it suspected a data breach as result of the attack.

While CMA CGM's vessel and port operations were not impacted by the attack, some online business services remained paralyzed until mid-October.

