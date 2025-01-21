Subscribe
ABS grants AiP for HD KSOE's Hydrogen Vacuum Insulation System

January 21, 2025

Liquified hydrogen carrier (c) HD KSOE

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has received ABS approval in principle (AIP) for a tank design that enables large-scale hydrogen transport and storage.

The vacuum insulation system from HD KSOE is designed to reduce the time required to create a vacuum in large tanks, essential for transportation. The new technology allows maintaining a vacuum state at –253℃, which KSOE says enables safer and loss-free transport of large quantities of liquid hydrogen.

ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements. “Hydrogen is a key enabler for decarbonization, playing critical roles as fuel, feedstock, energy storage and load balancing. As demand grows, shipping will need advanced systems to support large-scale liquid hydrogen storage and transportation. This is an exciting milestone for HD KSOE, and ABS is proud to support such innovative technologies,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Byeongyong Yoo, Vice President, HD KSOE, said: “HD KSOE has been dedicated to providing technological solutions for large-scale energy shipping such as LNG, LPG, Ammonia, CO2, and now hydrogen. This hydrogen vacuum system solution and large-scale validation test are part of these efforts. We will continue collaborating with leading global companies to drive the energy transition and achieve net-zero goals.”

Global energy and shipping companies Woodside Energy, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Hyundai Glovis also participated in the validation test and are currently working with HD KSOE on the joint development of an 80,000 cbm liquid hydrogen carrier.

Jason Crusan, Vice President Energy Solutions at Woodside Energy, said: “This is a key achievement which builds confidence that liquid hydrogen ships can be efficiently designed and constructed in a shipyard environment.”

Jotaro Tamura, Senior Managing Executive Officer of M.O.L. said: “This verification test was a major milestone in the study of transporting liquefied hydrogen, where one of the major issues was the need to increase the size of the tank, and is an important step toward commercialization.”

Chio Kwon, Vice President and Head of Shipping Business Support Group with Hyundai Glovis said: “Achieving this remarkable milestone as the world’s first to successfully verify tank scale-up, HD KSOE has demonstrated the dedication and innovation of the research. We hope this achievement serves as a strong foundation for future advancements in the field.”

Shipbuilding Marine Equipment Gas Tankers Green Ports Liquefied Hydrogen

