Thursday, June 16, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 15, 2022

Global Ports Gets Takeover Approach from Shipping Firm MSC

(Photo: Global Ports Holding)

Global Ports Holding PLC, the world's largest cruise port operator, said on Wednesday it had received an approach about a potential cash offer from Swiss-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Shares of the London-listed company closed up 19% at 109 pence and marked their best day in two years after Global Ports confirmed a Bloomberg report that MSC was considering taking a controlling stake in Global Ports.

Global Ports, owned by Turkish businessman Mehmet Kutman, said the talks were ongoing and the deadline for the container group to make a firm offer or walk away is July 13.

Global Ports, which has presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Asia-Pacific regions, operates 26 cruise ports across 14 countries and also has a commercial port operation that specializes in container and general cargo handling.

Last month, Global Ports pointed to a strong rebound in cruise activity and said it expects occupancy levels to reach "historical levels" before the end of 2022 calendar year.


(Reuters - Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

