New General Manager Appointed at San Antonio Terminal Internacional

July 14, 2024

Andrés Albertini courtesy of STI.
San Antonio Terminal Internacional (STI) in Chile has announced that Andrés Albertini, the current commercial manager, will take over as general manager of the port terminal on August 1.

Albertini holds a degree in industrial engineering with a major in mechanics from Universidad Santa María, a Master of Engineering Management from Universidad de los Andes, and a diploma in finance from the same university. He has over 18 years of experience in the port and aeronautics sectors.

STI is operated by SSA Marine and SAAM Terminals. The chairman of STI's board, Mauricio Carrasco, said: “We know that his experience will help us continue moving the port into the future with our ever-present pillars: commercial excellence, quality and sustainability. In recent years, Chile's leading port terminal has made a significant investment to modernize its equipment and processes and continue providing the most efficient service in the country."  

Albertini said: “I am thrilled to be able to take on this new challenge. I have been with STI for almost three years and share all our workers’ pride in the port work that keeps the country moving and is fundamental for foreign trade. Our entire team is committed to this task.”

The announcement follows the appointment of Rodrigo Galleguillos, current general manager of STI, as the new Senior Vice President Commercial & Business Development of SAAM Terminals.

Logistics News

