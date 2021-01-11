28822 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 11, 2021

Gambia Seizes Huge Cocaine Haul from Shipping Container

© Hor / Adobe Stock

© Hor / Adobe Stock

Gambian authorities seized nearly three tonnes of cocaine from a shipment of industrial salt originating in Ecuador, a spokesman said on Friday, in one of the largest ever busts in West Africa.

The 118 bags of cocaine were discovered on Thursday during a search of a container shipped from the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador and through Algeciras in Spain, said Ousman Saidybah, a spokesman for Gambia’s drug enforcement agency.

It was not clear where the cocaine was ultimately headed. Drug smugglers generally use West Africa as a transshipment point for cocaine en route from South America to Europe, and Saidybah said the drugs were not intended for local consumption.

“This seizure is yet another confirmation that the Gambia, like other West African states, continues to be a storage and transit route for cocaine by international organized criminal groups,” he told reporters.

Record quantities of cocaine were seized in West Africa in 2019, including 9.5 tonnes from a ship that docked in Cape Verde.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the illegal narcotics trade but drug kingpins have responded by packing larger loads of cocaine into the fewer container ships and commercial airplanes in circulation, officials say.

Saidybah said initial findings suggested that the container holding the cocaine belonged to a Gambian resident with a French passport, who is being sought by the police.


(Reporting by Pap Saine; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Related News

© luzitanija / Adobe Stock

S. Korea's Daewoo Nets $2.6 Bln Iraqi Port Deal

 © metamorworks/AdobeStock

Training Tips for Ships - Tip #20: Training in the Age of Data

 Image courtesy Konecranes

Tech Files: Breathing New Life into Old Port Cranes

 © andriano_cz/AdobeStock

Strike Stymies more than 140 Grains Ships in Argentina

India, Mauritius in Joint Hydrographic Survey

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int