Galoni Named CEO of Thordon Bearings

Anna Galoni was appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of Thordon Bearings Inc., a Thomson-Gordon Group company.

Galoni joined the Burlington, Ontario-headquartered company in 2007 after graduating from Queens University with a Masters’ Degree in epidemiology. Prior to her appointment in April, she held a number of senior roles in various departments including human resources director, new product development director and, subsequently, chair, Thordon Bearings, a position she continues to hold.

Her appointment follows the retirement of Terry McGowan, who stepped down after almost 14 years in the CEO role.

“We have now completed an internal restructure and finalized a set of business objectives designed to strengthen our leading position in our core market segments while creating opportunities in new ones, such as the forestry and mining industries," Galoni said. "We are also close to unveiling new marine products, which are likely to result in more ship types returning to water lubricated propeller shafts."

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of my stepdaughter Anna as our new CEO," said George "Sandy" A. Thomson, Thomson-Gordon Group innovator and Thordon Bearings’ founder. "After three generations of family ownership, the Thomson-Gordon Group and Thordon Bearings is now looking to a fourth-generation family member to safely navigate the company through the challenges of the future.

In addition to the maritime sector, Thordon’s polymer bearing technologies are used across the aviation, oil and gas, clean power generation and industrial pump industries. The company’s bearing and seal products are marketed as grease- and maintenance-free, environmentally safe alternatives to traditional bronze bearings.

“There's a lot of things happening,” Galoni said. “People here are excited. I am excited. Innovation is a big part of our 110-year-history and this will continue. We want to grow the business and have big plans to take us to the next level, internationally. There is a lot of potential.”