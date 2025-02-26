Subscribe
Furetank Completes First Bio-LNG Bunkering

February 26, 2025

Furetank completed its first bunkering of 200 tonnes of ISCC-certified Bio-LNG in collaboration with environmental commodity traders STX Group and Molgas. The tanker vessel Fure Viken, now powered by this renewable fuel, highlights the growing role of Bio-LNG in meeting stricter EU environmental regulations.

Anchored outside Mongstad, Norway, Fure Viken received its Bio-LNG bunker delivery, ensuring compliance with the FuelEU Maritime Regulation, which mandates a 2% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity for vessel fuel by 2025.

Bio-LNG follows a mass-balanced approach, where biomethane of certified origins is injected into the gas grid, and an equivalent amount is withdrawn and liquefied for maritime use. The FuelEU Maritime Regulation treats mass-balanced and off-grid biomethane equally, easing supply constraints and accelerating the adoption of renewable fuels in shipping.

“We used biomethane of the highest environmental standard available in the market. This marks a milestone in our transition to clean fuels while supporting European agriculture and biogas production. Furetank has worked closely with fuel suppliers and ports to facilitate large-scale biogas deliveries across Europe, and this is a very positive development,” said Furetank CEO Björn Stignor.

STX Group and Molgas played a key role in sourcing, liquefying, and delivering the ISCC-certified Bio-LNG, which is fully recognized under the EU Renewable Energy Directive (REDII). This transaction also marks Molgas’ first mass-balanced Bio-LNG bunker delivery to a maritime customer in Norway.

