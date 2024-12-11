New Functions for BlueBox Systems Freight Tracker

BlueBox Systems, developers of intelligent freight tracking solutions, has further developed its BlueBoxCargo tracking platform.

The new features include the tracking of CO₂ emissions for sea freight, simplified shipment registration for smaller customers and extended analysis options that further optimize decision-making for customers. This includes, for example, a new routing function for air freight customers.

The enhancements give customers access to even more precise and comprehensive data and make the platforms even easier and more flexible to use – even for smaller companies.

Thanks to the latest upgrades, BlueBox Systems’ customers now have access to detailed emission reports for sea freight on the BlueBoxCargo user interface (UI) and API. BlueBox Systems is working with a trusted partner who already provides the air cargo emissions data. The calculations include not only the main port-to-port route, but also the pre-carriage and on-carriage routes, as well as all stopovers, which are essential for a holistic view of emissions. The calculation also considers additional information, such as the type of vessel, which affects fuel efficiency. Customers receive emissions reports on a per-container basis and can also get a complete overview on dashboards.

In addition, BlueBoxCargo customers can now use a new routing feature to evaluate alternative flight routes in terms of transit time and CO2 emissions. This allows customers to plan their shipments in advance and select the optimal route and airline based on various criteria such as flight route, total travel time or CO2 emissions. The routing feature helps carriers plan more efficiently and reduce their carbon footprint.

BlueBoxCargo also now offers advanced reporting and analytics capabilities that allow customers to customize their dashboards. Users can combine the metrics that matter to them – such as CO₂ performance and on-time performance – into a single dashboard to gain deeper insight into their logistics operations. These self-service analytics provide a high degree of flexibility and help customers make data-driven decisions.

To make the platform more attractive to smaller and proof-of-concept customers, BlueBox Systems now enables manual registration of shipments and containers. In addition to the previous API integration and upload via file transfer, customers can now register individual shipments directly via an online form in the application and update them at any time. This low-threshold solution helps companies without extensive IT infrastructure to gain initial experience with the platform and ensures maximum flexibility and accessibility.

"With BlueBoxCargo, we are helping companies around the world make their supply chains more transparent and efficient, and giving them the tools they need to make informed decisions. Especially for customers operating in Europe, transparency and sustainability are top priorities due to regulatory requirements. With our new features for CO₂ calculation, flexible onboarding and extended reporting options, we are responding to customer requests and offering them an even more comprehensive tracking solution," says Martin Schulze, CEO of BlueBox Systems.