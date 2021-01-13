Forslund Joins BMT as Commercial Business Development Manager

Bill Forslund recently joined naval architecture and marine engineering design consultancy BMT as commercial business development manager, concentrating on West Coast new business, passenger vessels, navy and commercial tug and barge projects.

He will be responsible for actively engaging federal and commercial customer communities to identify and develop new partnerships and projects.

Forslund spent the past 15 years as advertising manager for Philips Publishing Group, former publisher of several maritime trade publications. His prior experience in the maritime industry includes work as captain for sailing vessels and passenger vessels.