Subscribe
Search

U.S.-Flag 2024 Cargo on Lakes Down 6.3 PCT

January 21, 2025

Great Lakes bulk carrier underway (c) LCA
Great Lakes bulk carrier underway (c) LCA

U.S.-flag Great Lakes freighters (lakers) moved 76.3 million tons of cargo in 2024, a decrease of 6.3 percent compared to 2023. The 2024 float was 4.6 percent below the fleet’s 5-year average.

Compared to 2023, salt shipments increased by 5.8 percent while sand shipments increased by 15.2 percent. However, shipments of all other commodities decreased in 2024. Both iron ore and grain cargos decreased by less than one percent to 42 million tons and 312,345 tons, respectively. Coal cargos were down 12.7 percent to 7.3 million tons. Limestone shipments declined by 14.5 percent to 21.1 million tons and cement shipments dipped by 6.3 percent to 3.5 million tons.

Bulk Carriers Ports Great Lakes Coastal/Inland Cargo

Related Logistics News

(c) Bill Keefrey / Adobestock

APA Applauds Withdrawal of NARW Speed Restriction...
(c) sandsun / Adobestock

Baltic Index logs second straight weekly drop
IMO meeting 2025 (c) IMO

IMO Outlines 2025 Priorities
©wetzkaz/AdobeStock

Box Shipping Rates may fall as US Port Strikes Averted
Dimitri Fafalios, outgoing Chariman of INTERCARGO (c) INTERCARGO

Industry Praise for Outgoing INTERCARGO Chair
(Credit: DP World)

DP World Shoots Over 100 Million TEU Capacity Mark

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

U.S.-Flag 2024 Cargo on Lakes Down 6.3 PCT

U.S.-Flag 2024 Cargo on Lakes Down 6.3 PCT

Suez Chair: Canal Expansion to be operational Q1 2025

Suez Chair: Canal Expansion to be operational Q1 2025

ABS grants AiP for HD KSOE's Hydrogen Vacuum Insulation System

ABS grants AiP for HD KSOE's Hydrogen Vacuum Insulation System

ESAB Reminder for AWS Scholarship Application Deadline

ESAB Reminder for AWS Scholarship Application Deadline

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Argentina's YPF signs deal with Indian firms to export LNG
China's solar and wind power installations will reach a record high in 2024
Prologis beats core FFO approximates on improving warehouse need