29000 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 8, 2022

First LNG Shipment Arrives at New Dutch Floating Terminal

(Photo: EemsEnergyTerminal)

(Photo: EemsEnergyTerminal)

The first ship to bring a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a new terminal at the Dutch port of Eemshaven has docked and has started the unloading process, the gas grid operator said on Thursday, part of Europe's bid to cut reliance on Russian gas.

The LNG tanker Murex berthed alongside the regasification unit at the new EemsEnergyTerminal, which can handle 8 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas a year, a Gasunie spokesperson said.

"Everything is going perfectly," Marie-Lou Gregoire of Gasunie said.

The terminal, near Groningen, has two Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRUs) that Gasunie leased at the request of the Dutch government.

Capacity has been booked by Shell, France's Engie SA and CEZ of the Czech Republic.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Dutch Energy Minister Rob Jetten will declare the facility formally open at a ceremony on Thursday evening.

Gas from the terminal is expected to start entering the Dutch grid for the first time next week, although the station will not operate at full capacity until November or December.

The capacity in Eemshaven will complement the larger Gate Terminal in Rotterdam, now operating at 16 bcm capacity and which is planning a further 4 bcm expansion by 2025.


(Reuters - Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Related News

Image courtesy Armach Robotics

Armach Robotics Set to Take the Pole Position on Ship Hull Maintenance, Intelligence

 Left to right: Frederick Paup, newly elected DCA president; Thomas Smith, chief of operations and regulatory division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Stephen Tobin, newly elected DCA senior vice president. (Photo: DCA)

DCA Elects Paup as President, Tobin as Senior VP

Hapag-Lloyd Spending Big Money on Fleet, Eyes Port Invest

 David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

 © Mongkolchon / Adobe Stock

Shipping Lines, Container Owners Struggle to Return Boxes to China

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Engineer

● Faststream ● Spain

Ship Communications Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int