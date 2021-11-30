First Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane to Italy

Terminal San Giorgio S.r.l. (TSG) has ordered an eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 Mobile Harbor Crane for its terminal in Genoa, Italy. Booked in November 2021, it is the very first Generation 6 crane to go to Italy. It will be delivered in June 2022.

Established in 2006, TSG has become the largest multipurpose terminal in Genoa, the busiest port in Italy. It is equipped to handle all kinds of freight including containers, breakbulk, project cargo, yachts, steel, and Ro-Ro.

Part of the Autosped/Gavio Group, a leading Italian logistics company, the terminal includes a number of intermodal rail and road connections to destinations around the country.

“We already operate two Generation 5 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes in Genoa, and they’ve always performed above and beyond our expectations, so we’re proud to be the first customer in Italy to order a new Generation 6. With its improved performance and additional features, we can’t wait to see how it handles containers and project cargo at our terminal,” says Maurizio Anselmo, Managing Director of TSG.

Innovative digital features and a fuel-optimized diesel generator set bring the crane in line with EU Stage V emission standards and Italy’s National Industry 4.0 Plan, a state strategy that encourages industrial innovation. The crane also has built-in readiness for an external power supply, so conversion to electric operation will be easy when resources allow. An additional service agreement will ensure that the cranes stay in good condition and provide TSG with maximum uptime.

“Our partnership with TSG is strong. With this new order, TSG will be able to experience the full potential of the Generation 6 crane in their operations. The order also shows the value of our sustained product development, as we continue to improve the productivity, reliability and fuel efficiency of our cranes,” says Gino Gherri, Regional Sales Manager for Konecranes Port Solutions.

The Generation 6 crane on order is a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 Mobile Harbor Crane, with a working radius of 54 m and a capacity of 150 t. A natural successor to the two Generation 5 cranes already on-site, it features stronger lifting capacity curves for improved performance and a higher classification for container handling, which doubles its service life in container handling operations.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.