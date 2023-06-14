Subscribe
Fire Erupts in Ukraine's Port of Odesa from Missile Attack

June 14, 2023

© Tinatin / Adobe Stock
© Tinatin / Adobe Stock

A fire broke out near a business center and the warehouse of a retail chain was hit in a Russian missile attack overnight on the Black Sea port of Odesa, Ukraine’s officials said early on Wednesday.

Air defence forces shot down two missiles over the city, the city’s administration said on its Telegram messaging app. It was not immediately clear how many missiles targeted the city.

“Information about the scale of destruction and casualties is being clarified,” the administration said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.


(Reuters - Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Ports Europe Infrastructure Safety & Security

